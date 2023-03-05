San Diego St. 67, Wyoming 50

Oden 7-15 1-2 17, Thompson 1-6 0-0 2, Dusell 5-9 2-2 16, Maldonado 1-11 1-3 3, Wenzel 2-6 0-0 6, Foster 1-3 0-0 2, Powell 1-3 2-2 4, Barnhart 0-0 0-0 0, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 6-9 50.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony