San Diego St. 63, Utah St. 61

K.Johnson 2-6 2-4 6, Mensah 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 7-10 2-4 18, Butler 2-12 0-0 4, Trammell 2-5 0-1 5, Arop 2-7 0-0 4, LeDee 5-9 4-4 14, Parrish 5-10 0-0 12, Seiko 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 8-13 63.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run