San Diego St. 45, Fresno St. 43

K.Johnson 2-4 2-3 7, Mensah 3-5 2-6 8, Bradley 4-12 0-1 10, Butler 1-6 0-0 2, Trammell 2-6 0-0 4, Parrish 2-8 0-0 6, Seiko 0-1 0-0 0, Arop 1-1 0-0 2, LeDee 1-6 4-6 6. Totals 16-49 8-16 45.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run