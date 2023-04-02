San Antonio 142, Sacramento 134

Bates-Diop 4-5 4-4 13, Branham 7-12 0-0 15, Collins 6-13 2-2 16, Graham 1-6 0-2 3, Jones 7-11 3-3 17, Barlow 5-8 2-2 12, Champagnie 9-14 4-5 26, McDermott 9-15 8-9 30, Mamukelashvili 2-5 2-2 6, Langford 0-2 0-0 0, Wesley 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 52-98 25-29 142.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony