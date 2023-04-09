San Antonio 138, Dallas 117

Bates-Diop 7-14 2-4 17, Champagnie 5-16 3-4 16, Mamukelashvili 8-17 3-6 23, Branham 8-15 2-2 20, Jones 6-9 0-0 13, Barlow 8-11 5-7 21, Langford 1-3 3-3 5, Dieng 4-8 3-4 13, Wesley 4-11 0-0 10. Totals 51-104 21-30 138.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony