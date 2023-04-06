San Antonio 129, Portland 127

Butler Jr. 4-11 2-2 12, Watford 7-12 2-2 16, Eubanks 9-13 2-3 23, Mays 4-7 2-2 11, Williams 8-10 0-0 16, Knox II 9-15 3-4 24, Minaya 3-8 0-0 7, Walker 4-12 0-0 8, Harrison 3-8 4-5 10. Totals 51-96 15-18 127.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony