Sam Houston St. 55, Seattle 40

Chatfield 1-4 2-2 4, Udenyi 0-1 0-0 0, Schumacher 1-7 5-6 7, Tyson 3-13 1-1 10, Grigsby 1-8 1-2 3, Reiley 0-4 4-8 4, Dawson 0-6 4-4 4, Williamson 2-5 0-0 5, Levis 1-2 0-0 3, Lloyd 0-0 0-0 0, Rajkovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-50 17-23 40.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run