Saint Mary's (Cal.) 81, Portland 64

Bowen 1-4 0-0 3, Saxen 1-6 2-3 4, Johnson 11-18 8-9 34, Mahaney 4-9 0-0 10, Ducas 6-14 0-0 18, Jefferson 3-5 0-0 8, Wessels 1-3 0-0 2, Marciulionis 1-4 0-0 2, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0, Howell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 10-12 81.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run