Saint Mary's (Cal.) 68, San Francisco 59

Hawthorne 4-8 2-2 10, Kunen 0-2 2-2 2, Meeks 0-4 6-6 6, Roberts 3-9 0-0 6, Shabazz 5-14 5-5 16, Williams 5-8 1-2 15, Newbury 1-2 0-0 2, Markovetskyy 1-2 0-0 2, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0, Gigiberia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 16-17 59.

SAINT MARY'S (CAL.) (20-4)

Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Saxen 3-8 4-4 10, Johnson 2-12 7-10 12, Mahaney 5-10 6-7 17, Ducas 5-15 6-6 18, Marciulionis 1-2 9-10 11, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Howell 0-0 0-0 0, Wessels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-49 32-37 68.

Halftime_Saint Mary's (Cal.) 36-27. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 5-19 (Williams 4-5, Shabazz 1-5, Hawthorne 0-1, Kunen 0-1, Newbury 0-1, Meeks 0-3, Roberts 0-3), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 4-17 (Ducas 2-8, Mahaney 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Bowen 0-2). Fouled Out_Mahaney. Rebounds_San Francisco 21 (Shabazz 5), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 34 (Saxen 10). Assists_San Francisco 3 (Hawthorne, Kunen, Shabazz 1), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 6 (Johnson 3). Total Fouls_San Francisco 25, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 18.

