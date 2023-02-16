Sacred Heart 94, Fairleigh Dickinson 86, OT

Almonor 5-15 0-0 13, Moore 5-6 0-0 11, Munden 7-12 1-2 15, Roberts 11-16 2-4 27, Singleton 4-12 0-0 8, Emanuel 2-4 1-2 5, Reynolds 0-4 0-1 0, Bligen 2-4 3-4 7, Lamaute 0-1 0-0 0, Tweedy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-74 7-13 86.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run