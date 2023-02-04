Sacred Heart 78, CCSU 65

Momoh 4-7 2-3 10, Amos 4-13 0-0 9, Rodgers 2-10 0-0 5, Scantlebury 3-9 0-1 6, Snoddy 8-11 4-7 20, Breland 2-6 2-4 6, Sweatman 3-6 0-1 7, Ostrowsky 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 8-16 65.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run