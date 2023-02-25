Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Sacramento 176, L.A. Clippers 175

Barnes 1-6 8-8 11, Murray 7-12 0-0 15, Sabonis 8-14 4-4 20, Fox 17-27 6-11 42, Huerter 4-8 0-0 11, Lyles 4-7 1-1 10, Metu 4-4 0-1 8, Davis 2-5 0-0 6, Mitchell 3-4 0-0 8, Monk 15-24 9-10 45. Totals 65-111 28-35 176.

L.A. CLIPPERS (175)

Leonard 16-22 6-6 44, Morris Sr. 4-7 0-0 9, Plumlee 4-4 2-3 10, George 9-18 11-14 34, Westbrook 7-13 2-2 17, Batum 7-12 0-0 19, Mann 4-5 1-1 10, Gordon 2-3 2-2 8, Powell 6-14 7-8 24. Totals 59-98 31-36 175.

Sacramento 40 36 34 43 11 12 176
L.A. Clippers 40 40 37 36 11 11 175

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 18-41 (Monk 6-12, Huerter 3-7, Davis 2-3, Mitchell 2-3, Fox 2-4, Lyles 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Murray 1-4, Sabonis 0-1), L.A. Clippers 26-45 (Leonard 6-9, George 5-8, Powell 5-8, Batum 5-10, Gordon 2-3, Mann 1-1, Morris Sr. 1-2, Westbrook 1-4). Fouled Out_Sacramento 1 (Sabonis), L.A. Clippers 1 (Westbrook). Rebounds_Sacramento 43 (Sabonis 10), L.A. Clippers 42 (George, Plumlee 10). Assists_Sacramento 33 (Fox 12), L.A. Clippers 39 (Westbrook 14). Total Fouls_Sacramento 28, L.A. Clippers 27. A_19,068 (18,997)

More for you
Written By