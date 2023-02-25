Sacramento 176, L.A. Clippers 175

Barnes 1-6 8-8 11, Murray 7-12 0-0 15, Sabonis 8-14 4-4 20, Fox 17-27 6-11 42, Huerter 4-8 0-0 11, Lyles 4-7 1-1 10, Metu 4-4 0-1 8, Davis 2-5 0-0 6, Mitchell 3-4 0-0 8, Monk 15-24 9-10 45. Totals 65-111 28-35 176.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony