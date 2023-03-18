Sacramento 132, Washington 118

Barnes 3-7 3-3 11, Murray 7-15 0-2 19, Sabonis 10-12 10-12 30, Edwards 3-3 1-2 9, Fox 6-12 0-3 12, Metu 1-3 0-0 2, Dozier 1-2 0-0 2, Len 0-1 0-0 0, Dellavedova 1-2 0-0 3, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 6, Monk 6-12 0-0 17, T.Davis 8-13 0-1 21. Totals 48-86 14-23 132.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony