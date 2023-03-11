Sacramento 128, Phoenix 119

Barnes 6-10 6-6 19, Murray 0-3 0-0 0, Sabonis 5-10 7-10 17, Fox 8-22 0-2 18, Huerter 2-7 4-4 9, Edwards 4-6 2-2 12, Lyles 4-8 2-2 13, Metu 2-2 5-5 9, Mitchell 5-7 1-1 13, Monk 5-10 4-5 18. Totals 41-85 31-37 128.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony