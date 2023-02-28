Sacramento 123, Oklahoma City 117

Barnes 8-13 9-10 29, Murray 5-10 0-0 13, Sabonis 8-10 6-8 22, Huerter 8-14 2-2 20, Mitchell 6-10 0-0 15, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 3-7 2-4 9, Metu 2-4 0-2 4, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Dellavedova 1-4 1-2 4, Dozier 0-1 0-0 0, Monk 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 43-82 22-30 123.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony