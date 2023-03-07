Sacramento 123, New Orleans 108

Ingram 9-16 4-5 24, Murphy III 6-11 1-1 17, Valanciunas 9-11 0-0 19, Jones 5-8 0-0 13, McCollum 6-14 1-2 14, Marshall 3-5 1-1 7, Hayes 3-5 3-3 9, Daniels 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 1-7 1-2 3. Totals 43-80 11-14 108.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony