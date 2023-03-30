Sacramento 120, Portland 80

Barnes 1-5 5-6 7, Murray 5-10 0-0 13, Sabonis 5-7 5-8 15, Fox 7-14 2-2 18, Huerter 7-14 0-0 17, Edwards 1-2 0-0 3, Holmes 1-1 1-2 3, Lyles 2-9 2-2 8, Metu 1-2 0-0 2, Dozier 1-4 0-0 2, Len 2-4 1-2 5, Davis 2-5 0-0 6, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 6-12 2-2 19. Totals 42-92 18-24 120.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony