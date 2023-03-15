Sacramento 117, Chicago 114

Barnes 3-10 9-10 17, Murray 2-7 3-4 9, Sabonis 6-10 2-3 14, Fox 12-17 4-5 32, Huerter 5-10 1-1 15, Edwards 1-5 1-2 4, Metu 3-4 1-2 7, Len 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Monk 6-10 2-2 19. Totals 38-78 23-29 117.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony