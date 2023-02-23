S. Utah 86, Texas-Arlington 76

Fausett 4-8 4-4 13, Spurgin 3-6 0-0 6, Allen 5-7 6-7 17, Butler 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 5-13 9-9 21, Barnes 7-10 2-2 20, Healy 1-2 0-0 2, Fallah 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-53 21-22 86.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony