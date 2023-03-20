S. Utah 81, Rice 79

Fiedler 9-12 4-4 22, Evee 9-20 6-9 25, Mason 3-14 0-0 8, Olivari 4-23 4-5 14, Sheffield 2-7 0-0 6, Lieppert 0-1 0-0 0, Akuchie 1-1 0-0 2, M.Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Huseinovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-81 14-18 79.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony