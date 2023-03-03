S. Utah 81, Cal Baptist 71

Goodrick 0-0 0-0 0, Ta.Armstrong 4-9 0-0 8, Nottage 2-7 0-0 6, Tchoukuiengo 3-10 4-7 10, Battin 6-13 4-5 19, Tr.Armstrong 1-6 0-0 2, Wade 3-4 5-5 11, Washington 5-8 2-2 15. Totals 24-57 15-19 71.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony