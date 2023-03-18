S. Dakota St. 62, Southern Cal 57, OT

Burckhard 1-6 0-0 2, Nelson 1-4 2-2 4, Selland 10-18 8-10 29, Paige Meyer 4-9 8-9 16, Timmer 2-13 0-0 5, Brooklyn Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Theisen 1-2 4-6 6, Gylten 0-2 0-0 0, Mathiowetz 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-54 22-27 62
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony