Robertson's 39th goal helps Stars roll Kraken 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jason Robertson scored his 39th goal of the season, the last of three power-play goals by Dallas, and the Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Monday night for their sixth win in seven games.
Robertson’s goal came in the opening seconds of the third period and gave Dallas a three-goal lead. Jamie Benn had a goal and two assists and Miro Heisknaen had three assists as Dallas strengthened its lead on top of the Central Division. The Stars moved three points in front of Minnesota with 15 games left in the regular season.