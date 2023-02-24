Rider 69, Siena 66

Baer 3-5 2-4 8, Stormo 5-8 3-5 13, Billups 2-11 1-3 5, McCollum 3-11 0-0 8, Platek 5-9 1-2 14, Johnson 3-4 0-2 7, Eley 2-6 3-4 8, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Tekin 0-0 3-4 3, Gribben 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 13-24 66.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony