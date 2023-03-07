Richmond 71, UMass 38

Cross 1-7 0-0 3, Kante 1-3 0-0 2, Leveque 3-4 0-0 6, Luis 5-14 2-3 12, K.Thompson 0-8 1-2 1, Weeks 2-9 0-0 4, Dominguez 1-8 1-1 3, Diggins 1-3 0-0 2, Martin 0-1 1-2 1, Gapare 1-5 0-0 2, Kelly 0-0 2-2 2, G.Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Marcus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-63 7-10 38.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony