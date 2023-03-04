Quinnipiac 88, Marist 76

Nweke 3-8 0-0 6, Otieno 2-3 1-2 5, Balanc 7-11 2-3 21, Jones 7-14 4-5 21, Williams 5-8 0-0 14, Kortright 5-10 2-3 13, Reyes 0-1 0-0 0, Chenery 0-2 0-0 0, Riggins 4-4 0-0 8, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 9-13 88.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony