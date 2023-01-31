Quinnipiac 72, Marist 66

Cooley 2-4 0-0 6, Ingo 2-4 0-0 4, Gardner 7-16 1-4 17, Harris 3-8 0-0 8, Brickner 6-10 2-2 14, Daughtry 1-2 1-2 4, Salton 2-5 0-0 4, Farris 2-8 0-0 5, Belton 1-1 0-0 2, Saint-Furcy 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-60 4-8 66.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run