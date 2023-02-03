Quinnipiac 66, Fairfield 51

Cook 3-11 0-0 6, Jeanne-Rose 7-10 3-4 17, Fields 1-7 2-2 5, Leach 4-11 2-2 10, Wojcik 2-7 0-0 4, Long 1-8 0-0 2, Johns 0-2 0-0 0, Willis 1-4 0-0 2, Maidoh 2-3 1-3 5, Crisler 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 8-11 51.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run