Princeton 89, Cornell 82

Boothby 3-4 0-0 8, Hansen 4-8 4-6 12, Dolan 2-11 3-4 8, Gray 6-9 0-1 13, Manon 9-17 5-7 23, Baldwin 2-3 0-0 5, Ragland 3-9 1-2 8, Filien 1-2 0-0 2, Nix 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Kiachian 0-0 0-0 0, Noard 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 31-65 13-20 82.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run