Princeton 88, Columbia 66

Bedri 3-5 1-2 7, Odunowo 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 5-15 1-2 13, De La Rosa 5-12 1-1 12, McLean 6-10 0-1 12, Thompson 1-5 2-4 5, Noland 3-6 4-6 11, Stankard 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 0-1 2-2 2, Tavroff 0-0 0-0 0, Robledo 0-1 0-0 0, Yurasits 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 11-18 66.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run