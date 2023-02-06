Prairie View 75, Florida A&M 45

Bates 3-11 2-3 8, Eisa 1-2 0-0 2, Louis-Jeune 1-6 0-0 3, Meren 6-9 1-3 14, Tillmon 1-6 0-0 2, B.Smith 2-8 0-0 6, Stevens 1-4 3-3 5, Chatman 1-2 0-2 2, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Barrs 0-3 0-0 0, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Burnside 0-1 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 6-11 45.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run