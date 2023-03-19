Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Portland Trail Blazers Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Lillard 56 36.3 544-1166 .467 241-640 486-531 .915 1815 32.4
Simons 61 35.0 461-1030 .448 211-555 157-176 .892 1290 21.1
Grant 63 35.7 434-913 .475 144-359 278-342 .813 1290 20.5
Nurkic 50 26.7 246-479 .514 39-111 120-182 .659 651 13.0
Reddish 15 29.7 67-147 .456 27-78 28-35 .800 189 12.6
Hart 51 33.4 183-363 .504 34-112 87-119 .731 487 9.5
Thybulle 14 29.1 44-94 .468 25-61 4-6 .667 117 8.4
Sharpe 69 20.2 216-455 .475 69-197 41-61 .672 542 7.9
Winslow 29 26.8 81-198 .409 14-45 20-28 .714 196 6.8
Little 48 17.3 111-242 .459 52-131 25-37 .676 299 6.2
Watford 53 18.4 129-232 .556 21-49 52-73 .712 331 6.2
Eubanks 68 19.6 169-247 .684 3-7 68-103 .660 409 6.0
Payton 15 17.0 24-41 .585 9-17 4-4 1.000 61 4.1
Johnson 37 9.1 52-145 .359 22-66 17-28 .607 143 3.9
Arcidiacono 5 12.2 5-12 .417 4-7 0-0 .000 14 2.8
Walker 46 8.7 46-107 .430 7-29 23-31 .742 122 2.7
Knox 10 5.5 9-16 .563 3-8 2-2 1.000 23 2.3
Brown 16 5.8 11-28 .393 1-7 5-12 .417 28 1.8
Butler 9 3.3 1-5 .200 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.2
TEAM 70 240.7 2833-5920 .479 926-2483 1417-1770 .801 8009 114.4
OPPONENTS 70 240.7 2972-6095 .488 850-2283 1332-1701 .783 8126 116.1
More for you

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Lillard 42 221 263 4.7 404 7.2 108 0 49 185 17
Simons 17 141 158 2.6 247 4.0 142 0 41 126 13
Grant 53 230 283 4.5 150 2.4 152 0 51 116 53
Nurkic 109 347 456 9.1 140 2.8 179 0 42 117 41
Reddish 9 39 48 3.2 35 2.3 33 0 22 28 3
Hart 95 322 417 8.2 200 3.9 133 0 54 79 9
Thybulle 16 37 53 3.8 22 1.6 34 0 27 9 13
Sharpe 51 123 174 2.5 52 .8 114 0 26 53 19
Winslow 49 96 145 5.0 98 3.4 89 0 30 43 11
Little 23 104 127 2.6 47 1.0 55 0 16 26 17
Watford 39 160 199 3.8 108 2.0 102 0 29 59 6
Eubanks 108 236 344 5.1 81 1.2 149 0 32 53 78
Payton 10 29 39 2.6 22 1.5 29 0 16 12 1
Johnson 9 29 38 1.0 42 1.1 37 0 15 34 6
Arcidiacono 0 7 7 1.4 7 1.4 8 0 1 3 0
Walker 36 56 92 2.0 22 .5 42 0 5 19 10
Knox 3 9 12 1.2 2 .2 7 0 2 0 0
Brown 2 17 19 1.2 3 .2 13 0 4 6 5
Butler 1 1 2 .2 1 .1 2 0 1 0 3
TEAM 672 2204 2876 41.1 1683 24.0 1428 0 463 968 305
OPPONENTS 727 2226 2953 42.2 1844 26.3 1480 0 544 895 292
Written By