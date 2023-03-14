Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Portland Trail Blazers Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Lillard 54 36.3 521-1117 .466 227-608 467-508 .919 1736 32.1
Simons 59 35.0 449-995 .451 206-537 147-162 .907 1251 21.2
Grant 63 35.7 434-913 .475 144-359 278-342 .813 1290 20.5
Reddish 13 30.5 62-133 .466 26-72 27-32 .844 177 13.6
Nurkic 48 26.7 239-462 .517 39-107 118-178 .663 635 13.2
Hart 51 33.4 183-363 .504 34-112 87-119 .731 487 9.5
Sharpe 67 20.5 211-445 .474 67-192 40-60 .667 529 7.9
Thybulle 12 29.0 34-74 .459 21-50 1-2 .500 90 7.5
Winslow 29 26.8 81-198 .409 14-45 20-28 .714 196 6.8
Little 47 17.5 111-237 .468 52-130 25-37 .676 299 6.4
Eubanks 66 19.7 166-243 .683 3-7 68-103 .660 403 6.1
Watford 51 17.6 121-213 .568 17-44 52-73 .712 311 6.1
Payton 15 17.0 24-41 .585 9-17 4-4 1.000 61 4.1
Johnson 35 9.6 51-144 .354 22-66 17-28 .607 141 4.0
Arcidiacono 4 15.0 5-12 .417 4-7 0-0 .000 14 3.5
Walker 44 8.9 45-104 .433 7-29 23-31 .742 120 2.7
Knox 8 5.5 8-15 .533 2-7 2-2 1.000 20 2.5
Brown 16 5.8 11-28 .393 1-7 5-12 .417 28 1.8
Butler 9 3.3 1-5 .200 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.2
TEAM 68 240.7 2757-5742 .480 895-2400 1381-1721 .802 7790 114.6
OPPONENTS 68 240.7 2889-5927 .487 820-2206 1279-1632 .784 7877 115.8
More for you

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Lillard 39 213 252 4.7 392 7.3 102 0 48 174 16
Simons 16 140 156 2.6 242 4.1 136 0 40 123 13
Grant 53 230 283 4.5 150 2.4 152 0 51 116 53
Reddish 8 35 43 3.3 35 2.7 28 0 17 24 3
Nurkic 104 334 438 9.1 137 2.9 171 0 41 114 39
Hart 95 322 417 8.2 200 3.9 133 0 54 79 9
Sharpe 51 120 171 2.6 50 .7 108 0 26 53 18
Thybulle 15 29 44 3.7 19 1.6 30 0 22 8 12
Winslow 49 96 145 5.0 98 3.4 89 0 30 43 11
Little 22 104 126 2.7 47 1.0 55 0 16 26 17
Eubanks 107 231 338 5.1 79 1.2 144 0 32 51 76
Watford 34 151 185 3.6 96 1.9 98 0 23 58 6
Payton 10 29 39 2.6 22 1.5 29 0 16 12 1
Johnson 9 29 38 1.1 40 1.1 37 0 15 34 6
Arcidiacono 0 7 7 1.8 7 1.8 8 0 1 3 0
Walker 35 53 88 2.0 22 .5 41 0 5 16 10
Knox 3 7 10 1.2 1 .1 7 0 1 0 0
Brown 2 17 19 1.2 3 .2 13 0 4 6 5
Butler 1 1 2 .2 1 .1 2 0 1 0 3
TEAM 653 2148 2801 41.2 1641 24.1 1383 0 443 940 298
OPPONENTS 700 2149 2849 41.9 1792 26.4 1448 0 524 867 282
Written By