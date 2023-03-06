Portland Trail Blazers Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lillard
|51
|36.3
|498-1058
|.471
|217-578
|443-483
|.917
|1656
|32.5
|Simons
|57
|35.3
|429-958
|.448
|196-518
|146-160
|.913
|1200
|21.1
|Grant
|59
|35.8
|410-862
|.476
|134-336
|266-326
|.816
|1220
|20.7
|Reddish
|9
|28.8
|46-96
|.479
|21-55
|16-17
|.941
|129
|14.3
|Nurkic
|45
|27.3
|232-443
|.524
|39-100
|116-169
|.686
|619
|13.8
|Hart
|51
|33.4
|183-363
|.504
|34-112
|87-119
|.731
|487
|9.5
|Thybulle
|8
|30.9
|26-55
|.473
|17-37
|1-2
|.500
|70
|8.8
|Sharpe
|63
|20.4
|200-428
|.467
|62-183
|34-50
|.680
|496
|7.9
|Winslow
|29
|26.8
|81-198
|.409
|14-45
|20-28
|.714
|196
|6.8
|Little
|43
|17.4
|102-216
|.472
|50-121
|23-35
|.657
|277
|6.4
|Eubanks
|62
|19.9
|157-230
|.683
|3-7
|60-91
|.659
|377
|6.1
|Watford
|48
|17.1
|105-184
|.571
|17-42
|50-70
|.714
|277
|5.8
|Johnson
|33
|9.6
|51-136
|.375
|22-61
|12-22
|.545
|136
|4.1
|Payton
|15
|17.0
|24-41
|.585
|9-17
|4-4
|1.000
|61
|4.1
|Arcidiacono
|3
|14.3
|3-9
|.333
|3-6
|0-0
|.000
|9
|3.0
|Walker
|42
|8.9
|43-98
|.439
|5-26
|21-29
|.724
|112
|2.7
|Brown
|16
|5.8
|11-28
|.393
|1-7
|5-12
|.417
|28
|1.8
|Knox
|6
|4.3
|2-6
|.333
|0-4
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|1.0
|Butler
|9
|3.3
|1-5
|.200
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.2
|TEAM
|64
|240.8
|2604-5414
|.481
|844-2259
|1306-1619
|.807
|7358
|115.0
|OPPONENTS
|64
|240.8
|2721-5584
|.487
|762-2055
|1207-1534
|.787
|7411
|115.8
___