Portland 127, L.A. Lakers 115

Brown Jr. 5-9 2-2 13, Hachimura 3-8 2-2 8, Davis 8-18 3-3 19, Russell 7-16 0-0 16, Schroder 1-7 0-0 2, Gabriel 2-4 3-4 7, Vanderbilt 2-4 2-2 6, Walker IV 2-6 2-2 8, Beasley 8-16 0-0 22, Christie 0-1 2-2 2, Reaves 3-5 3-4 10, Reed 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 42-95 19-21 115.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run