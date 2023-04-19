Phoenix 123, L.A. Clippers 109

Batum 0-4 0-0 0, Leonard 11-20 6-7 31, Zubac 2-7 4-6 8, Gordon 4-12 0-0 12, Westbrook 9-16 8-8 28, Plumlee 0-0 2-2 2, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 3-3 2-2 10, Boston Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Hyland 2-7 2-2 6, Powell 4-11 4-4 12, Preston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-80 28-31 109.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony