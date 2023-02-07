Phoenix 116, Brooklyn 112

Bridges 8-18 3-3 21, Johnson 6-11 0-0 14, Ayton 14-18 7-8 35, Booker 6-15 5-7 19, Paul 3-10 2-2 9, Craig 1-3 1-4 3, Wainright 1-4 0-0 3, Saric 0-2 0-0 0, D.Lee 1-2 2-2 5, Landale 3-4 1-2 7, S.Lee 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 43-92 21-28 116.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run