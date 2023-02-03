Phoenix 106, Boston 94

Craig 1-3 0-0 2, Saric 5-13 0-0 14, Ayton 7-13 0-1 14, Bridges 9-20 7-7 25, Paul 6-15 2-3 15, Wainright 3-11 0-0 9, D.Lee 3-8 2-2 11, Landale 4-8 1-1 9, S.Lee 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 41-95 12-14 106.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run