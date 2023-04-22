Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 88

T.Harris 11-19 1-1 25, Tucker 1-6 0-0 3, Reed 5-10 0-0 10, Harden 4-18 7-8 17, Maxey 6-20 3-3 16, Niang 2-2 0-0 4, Harrell 0-2 0-0 0, McDaniels 2-2 0-0 4, Milton 0-1 2-2 2, Melton 5-11 2-2 15. Totals 36-91 15-16 96.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony