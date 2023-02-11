Philadelphia 101, Brooklyn 98

T.Harris 1-9 0-0 3, Tucker 1-2 0-0 2, Embiid 12-18 12-13 37, Harden 9-20 9-9 29, Melton 0-3 0-0 0, Niang 2-5 0-0 5, Reed 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniels 2-4 0-0 5, Milton 1-2 4-4 6, Maxey 4-11 4-4 12. Totals 33-75 29-30 101.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run