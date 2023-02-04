Penn 92, Cornell 86

Boothby 2-4 0-0 6, Hansen 2-7 0-1 4, Dolan 12-18 2-4 29, Gray 1-6 0-1 2, Manon 5-8 3-5 13, Filien 2-3 0-0 5, Ragland 3-10 2-2 11, Baldwin 0-4 0-0 0, Watson 5-10 0-0 13, Noard 1-4 0-0 3, Kiachian 0-0 0-0 0, Nix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-74 7-13 86.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run