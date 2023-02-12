Pacific 99, San Diego 94

Jamerson 0-1 0-0 0, Dahlke 1-3 0-0 3, Earlington 7-18 0-0 15, McKinney 5-10 4-4 14, Turner 6-10 3-4 16, Townsend 12-19 3-3 34, Lynch 4-6 2-3 12, Beniwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-67 12-14 94.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run