Pacific 95, Santa Clara 89

Avdalovic 8-13 2-2 23, Odum 3-12 2-3 9, D.Williams 3-7 4-6 11, Boone 10-14 1-2 27, Martindale 7-10 1-2 17, Ivy-Curry 2-5 2-2 8, Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Blake 0-1 0-0 0, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Denson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-62 12-17 95.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run