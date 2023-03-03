Pacific 84, Pepperdine 71

Lewis 6-13 3-4 16, Porter 5-10 1-2 12, Basham 3-4 4-5 10, Mallette 3-8 0-0 7, Mitchell 4-8 0-0 9, Moore 3-5 0-0 7, Zidek 4-9 2-2 10, Pitre 0-0 0-0 0, Deng 0-1 0-0 0, Yoon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 10-13 71.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony