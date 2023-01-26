Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 32nd goal of the season, Nicklas Backstrom had the shootout winner and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Thursday night in a matchup of rivals jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
The Capitals snapped a two-game skid and handed the Penguins a fifth loss in eight games. But Pittsburgh extended its point streak to six, trails Washington by just a single point in the standings and has three additional games left on its schedule.