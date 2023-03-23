Orlando 111, N.Y. Knicks 106

Barrett 3-12 4-6 10, Randle 7-20 7-10 23, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Grimes 10-18 0-0 25, Quickley 7-17 9-10 25, Toppin 2-7 0-0 5, Hartenstein 3-3 0-0 6, Hart 3-7 0-0 7, McBride 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 37-88 20-26 106.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony