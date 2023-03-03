Oregon 84, California 51

Alajiki 4-5 1-2 11, Kuany 2-7 2-2 6, Newell 4-12 1-1 9, Okafor 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 3-8 1-3 7, Bowser 1-6 3-3 5, Thiemann 3-9 3-3 9, Roberson 0-2 0-0 0, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-54 11-14 51.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony