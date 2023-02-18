Oklahoma St. 92, Texas Tech 80, 3OT

Collins 4-8 2-4 10, Alnatas 12-24 2-2 28, Chastain 7-13 2-3 17, Keys 5-10 3-3 16, Milton 2-6 1-5 5, Garzon 2-7 4-6 9, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, De Lapp 0-0 0-0 0, Asi 2-4 2-2 7, Totals 34-72 16-25 92
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run