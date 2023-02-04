Oklahoma City 153, Houston 121

Martin Jr. 1-4 2-2 4, Smith Jr. 4-8 2-3 11, Sengun 5-8 0-0 10, Green 4-15 2-2 12, Nix 1-3 0-0 2, Eason 5-11 7-9 18, Garuba 4-7 0-0 10, Fernando 4-4 1-2 9, Marjanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 7-11 4-6 20, Hudgins 0-0 3-3 3, Washington Jr. 9-16 0-0 20. Totals 45-89 21-27 121.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run