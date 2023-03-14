Oklahoma City 121, Brooklyn 107

Finney-Smith 2-8 0-0 5, Johnson 7-13 6-8 23, Claxton 4-7 4-9 12, Bridges 11-23 9-11 34, Dinwiddie 5-16 6-6 16, O'Neale 2-4 0-0 6, Harris 1-4 0-0 3, Curry 3-6 0-0 8, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-82 25-34 107.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony